Man Has Deadly Farts- So Bad They Kill Mosquitoes!

He’s been hired to create Mosquito Repellent made from his intestinal gas… Joe Rwamirama is from Kampala, Uganda where the temps are hot and the Mosquitoes are plenty.

He claims to be able to kill Mosquitoes with his trouser toxins. He says he has special chemical properties that insect repellent companies are willing to pay for.

Joe is said to be known around town as the man to befriend if you’re sick of mosquitos…But don’t worry, Joe says his farts are only toxic to insects and not people.

He says that his farts are a blessing as no one in his home village has ever contracted malaria because his powers can knock insects over a six mile radius.

