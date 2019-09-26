Man In Texas Divorces His Wife But Doesn’t Tell Her And Is Now Wanted!

There’s a 51-year-old guy named Paul Nixon from Klein, Texas. And he’s wanted by the police right now for divorcing his wife, without ever telling her.

Apparently she found out back in May when she got a bunch of court documents telling her that her divorce was final. The cops investigated, and they figured out Paul had forged the documents from his wife and forged a signature from a notary to make the divorce happen.

So now he’s wanted for aggravated perjury and the cops are trying to track him down. He could get up to 10 years in prison. Oh, and because the court now knows the truth about the divorce, it’s been invalidated. So technically, Paul and his wife are still married.

