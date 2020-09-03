Man Says Boneless Wings Should Be Called “Wet Tenders” or “Trash”
This guy is super passionate about renaming boneless chicken wings!
Andre Christensen says boneless wings aren’t really wings! He took his argument to a Lincoln City Council meeting to argue that boneless wings should be renamed!
Starting his speech, Christensen suggests that Lincoln has the “opportunity to be a social leader in this country… [but] we have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control”.
“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” he explains. “I’m talking about boneless chicken wings.”
Andre provided a few suggestions on what the wings should be called! “buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders, saucy nugs, or trash.”
WHY ISN’T THE MEDIA TALKING ABOUT THIS 👇 pic.twitter.com/nVnwZFGWM3
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 2, 2020
“We need to teach our children better.” Amazing!