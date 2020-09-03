Man Says Boneless Wings Should Be Called “Wet Tenders” or “Trash”

Andre Christensen says boneless wings aren’t really wings! He took his argument to a Lincoln City Council meeting to argue that boneless wings should be renamed!

Starting his speech, Christensen suggests that Lincoln has the “opportunity to be a social leader in this country… [but] we have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control”.

“I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine,” he explains. “I’m talking about boneless chicken wings.”

Andre provided a few suggestions on what the wings should be called! “buffalo-style chicken tenders, wet tenders, saucy nugs, or trash.”

WHY ISN’T THE MEDIA TALKING ABOUT THIS 👇 pic.twitter.com/nVnwZFGWM3 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 2, 2020

“We need to teach our children better.” Amazing!