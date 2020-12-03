MAN TRICKS HIS WIFE INTO THINKING HIS PLAYSTATION 5 IS AN AIR PURIFIER

There’s a guy in Taiwan named Jin Wu, and apparently, his wife doesn’t like him playing video games. Regardless, Jin managed to get his hands on a new PlayStation 5. And as you might’ve heard, these consoles are hard to find.

So he came up with a master plan for having the PS5 in the house: He told his wife it was an air purifier. Brilliant!

The PS5 is sleek and modern looking, and you might think it was an air purifier if someone said, “Hey this is an air purifier” and you didn’t know better.

Unfortunately for Jin, his wife quickly figured out what it really was, and she sold the PS5. According to the guy who bought it, it was the cheapest price for one he’d seen.

(Here’s a picture of the PS5 on the left, and an air purifier that really does look similar on the right.)