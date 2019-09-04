Man Tries To Propose … And She Doesn’t Even Notice!

You’ve gotta love a cute story, involving engagements.

Edi Okro wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Cally Read but couldn’t find the right opportunity.

He figured, give it a different approach!

He took selfies of the pair, while HOLDING THE RING IN PLAIN SIGHT!

She never even noticed.

He did this almost 25 times in both photo and VIDEO before she had even noticed.

I mean, it’s a really smart idea!

Eventually he got to popping the question on August 31st!

And he didn’t get caught.

So cute!