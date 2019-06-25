Listen Live

Mandarin Offering FREE Buffet to Canadian Citizens July 1st

First come, first served...

By Darryl on the Drive

Mandarin Restaurants is once again celebrating Canada’s Anniversary in a way that appeals to literally every single Canadian, with FREE FOOD!

The Mandarin in Barrie was lined up at least 1km down Fairview Rd. last time. My advice would be to bring a lawn chair and get comfortable in line early on Monday morning.

The one primary requirement is you must be able to show proof you’re a Canadian Citizen.

Related posts

Stop the Itch: Mosquito Bite Remedies in the Kitchen

WEEKEND EVENTS – JUNE 21, 22 & 23

WATCH: NHL’s Best Feel Good Moment of the Year