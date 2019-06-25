Mandarin Offering FREE Buffet to Canadian Citizens July 1st

Mandarin Restaurants is once again celebrating Canada’s Anniversary in a way that appeals to literally every single Canadian, with FREE FOOD!

Canada’s birthday is coming, but you get the gift! To celebrate, on July 1st, we’re offering Canadian citizens a FREE buffet Meal. Proof of Canadian citizenship is required. Please visit https://t.co/3Q8BOhseiy for important event details. pic.twitter.com/EJFSwr9fSA — Mandarin Restaurants (@eatmandarin) June 24, 2019

The Mandarin in Barrie was lined up at least 1km down Fairview Rd. last time. My advice would be to bring a lawn chair and get comfortable in line early on Monday morning.

The one primary requirement is you must be able to show proof you’re a Canadian Citizen.