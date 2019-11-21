Listen Live

Mandy Moore Is Going On Tour!

This will be a "Walk to Remember"

By Dirt/Divas

It’s been more than a decade, but Mandy is ready to hit the road!

Mandy is currently one of the stars of “This is Us,” but announced a new musical tour beginning in March 2020.

 

It appears to be a sort tour for now, ending in May. So far no Canadian dates. Mandy first came to fame as a teen singer in 1999 with the release of her single “Candy.”

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale Wednesday and the general sale opens November 22.

