Mandy Moore Is Going On Tour!

It’s been more than a decade, but Mandy is ready to hit the road!

Mandy is currently one of the stars of “This is Us,” but announced a new musical tour beginning in March 2020.

It appears to be a sort tour for now, ending in May. So far no Canadian dates. Mandy first came to fame as a teen singer in 1999 with the release of her single “Candy.”

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale Wednesday and the general sale opens November 22.