Mandy Moore Is Going On Tour!
This will be a "Walk to Remember"
It’s been more than a decade, but Mandy is ready to hit the road!
Mandy is currently one of the stars of “This is Us,” but announced a new musical tour beginning in March 2020.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest). I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form. A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe. Tickets will be on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time at mandymoore.lnk.to/Tour.
It appears to be a sort tour for now, ending in May. So far no Canadian dates. Mandy first came to fame as a teen singer in 1999 with the release of her single “Candy.”
Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale Wednesday and the general sale opens November 22.