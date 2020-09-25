Mandy Moore Is Pregnant!

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are excepting a baby boy!

View this post on Instagram Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:40am PDT



The couple met in 2016 and were married in 2018 in a small backyard ceremony surround by a small group of family and friends.

2020 hasn’t been so bad for Moore as she returned for season 4 of “This Is Us,” and went back to the studio to give fans the first new song in decades called “When I wasn’t Watching.” The track is off her latest album, Silver Landings.