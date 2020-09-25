Mandy Moore Is Pregnant!
It's not all bad news in 2020, especially for Mandy!
The actress took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are excepting a baby boy!
View this post on Instagram
The couple met in 2016 and were married in 2018 in a small backyard ceremony surround by a small group of family and friends.
2020 hasn’t been so bad for Moore as she returned for season 4 of “This Is Us,” and went back to the studio to give fans the first new song in decades called “When I wasn’t Watching.” The track is off her latest album, Silver Landings.