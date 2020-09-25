Listen Live

Mandy Moore Is Pregnant!

It's not all bad news in 2020, especially for Mandy!

By Dirt/Divas

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are excepting a baby boy!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on


The couple met in 2016 and were married in 2018 in a small backyard ceremony surround by a small group of family and friends.

 

2020 hasn’t been so bad for Moore as she returned for season 4 of “This Is Us,” and went back to the studio to give fans the first new song in decades called “When I wasn’t Watching.”  The track is off her latest album, Silver Landings.

Related posts

Demi Lovato Reportedly Split From Max Ehrich

Congrats, Its A baby Girl!

New York Time Square New Year’s Eve Is Going Virtual This Year!