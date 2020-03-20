Listen Live

Many Celebrities Are Stepping Up To Host LIVE Concerts On Social Media!

The world needs a little music right now!

By Dirt/Divas

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted their own Instagram Live yesterday, and revealed Shawn and Camila’s plans to stage a virtual concert during self-isolation.

Niall Horan also performed a live concert yesterday for fans to try and help keep people entertained!   So far, neither singer has responded to the comments or set a date for the performance.

Many celebrities have been offering up some entertainment in the midst of the crisis, including the Arkell’s who are offering music lessons.

