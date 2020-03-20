Many Celebrities Are Stepping Up To Host LIVE Concerts On Social Media!
The world needs a little music right now!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted their own Instagram Live yesterday, and revealed Shawn and Camila’s plans to stage a virtual concert during self-isolation.
Social distancing is important, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. I did a little at-home performance to help lift your spirits. @Miguel, @CharliePuth – you want next? Learn more about how you can take action to help slow the spread of coronavirus with our partners at @WHO and @GlblCtzn globalcitizen.org/coronavirus #TogetherAtHome
Niall Horan also performed a live concert yesterday for fans to try and help keep people entertained! So far, neither singer has responded to the comments or set a date for the performance.
Many celebrities have been offering up some entertainment in the midst of the crisis, including the Arkell’s who are offering music lessons.