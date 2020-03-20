Many Celebrities Are Stepping Up To Host LIVE Concerts On Social Media!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted their own Instagram Live yesterday, and revealed Shawn and Camila’s plans to stage a virtual concert during self-isolation.

Niall Horan also performed a live concert yesterday for fans to try and help keep people entertained! So far, neither singer has responded to the comments or set a date for the performance.

Many celebrities have been offering up some entertainment in the midst of the crisis, including the Arkell’s who are offering music lessons.