Many People Are Rehanging Their Christmas Lights To Cheer Them up! 

Nearly three months after Christmas, people are practicing ‘social distancing’ at home and they’re putting their holiday lights back up to bring a little joy to this dark time. If you never took them down- just turn them back on!

People are sharing their displays on social, and it is kinda pretty!

One suggestion on twitter, was to have everyone put lights back up so others could drive around and look at them as a safe way of getting out of the house.

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

My youngest son was bored today and said, “can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?” Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020