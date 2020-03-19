Listen Live

Many People Are Rehanging Their Christmas Lights To Cheer Them up! 

Why not!

By Kool Parents

Nearly three months after Christmas, people are practicing ‘social distancing’ at home and they’re putting their holiday lights back up to bring a little joy to this dark time.  If you never took them down- just turn them back on!

 

People are sharing their displays on social, and it is kinda pretty!

 

One suggestion on twitter, was to have everyone put lights back up so others could drive around and look at them as a safe way of getting out of the house.

 

