Many People Have Broken Quarantine For A Booty Call

Oh, my!

By Kool Mornings

A new survey found that three in 10 people have broke quarantine to have a little sexy time.

 

The survey asked 2,000 people about their sex lives in lockdown and found that while over half (58%) are staying put with their partners, those who aren’t are risking it all.

 

30% of those surveyed admit they have left the house for a booty call, while 50% who have been quarantining alone have had a sexual partner come over to their home.

 

Three in 10 people living alone have had video sex and 18 percent have had phone sex.  For those living with a partner, 76% said they’ve used lockdown as an opportunity to spice up their sex lives with their person.

 

It may not be as romantic as it seems, as 65% of people said they are doing it more because they’re bored.

