Maple Bacon Devilled Eggs Are SO Canadian

Need something to take to a Canada Day potluck? Or looking for something fun and delicious and Canadian to make with the kids? This is the perfect summer side dish!

Devilled eggs are already delicious so add maple syrup and bacon into the mix, they become absolute heaven.

Here’s the full recipe from Delish:

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1/2 tsp. baking soda

5 slices bacon

3 tbsp. maple syrup

1/4 c. mayonnaise

1 tsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Paprika, for serving

Chopped chives, for serving

Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with cold water and the baking soda. Set pan over medium-high heat and bring water to a boil. Turn off heat, cover pan with a lid and let sit for 11 minutes. Drain, rinse eggs under cold water, and peel.

Meanwhile, arrange bacon in a medium skillet and cook over medium until crisp on the first side, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and brush bacon with maple syrup. Flip and brush other side, then continue cooking until crisp on second side. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely.

Halve eggs lengthwise and scoop yolks into a medium bowl, then mash yolks with the back of a fork. Stir mayonnaise, vinegar, and mustard into yolks until smooth. Crumble three slices of cooked bacon and stir into the egg mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Using a small cookie scoop, scoop mixture into each egg. Crumble the remaining 2 slices of bacon over the eggs. Dust with paprika and sprinkle with chives before serving.