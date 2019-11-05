MAPLE LEAFS WISH BOY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AFTER NO ONE COMES TO HIS PARTY

Kade was all ready to celebrate his 11th birthday when no one showed up to his party. The Newfoundland boy is a huge Leaf fan!

After seeing how upset Kade was when no one came to his party, his father posted a picture of Kade with his leaf’s jersey on- asking the Twitter-verse to please send birthday wishes to his son!

My son Kade had his 11th birthday party last night. None of his invited friends came. That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish. @Marner93 @91Tavares @MapleLeafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kn0vP1l6z8 — Jason Foster (@NLWildlife) November 3, 2019

Within minutes Birthday love started coming in from around the world and even grabbed the attention of Toronto Maple Leafs players John Tavares and Mitch Marner who both wished Kade a Happy Birthday! The leafs also mentioned that a surprise was coming his way…

Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way! @91Tavares @MapleLeafs https://t.co/tmM8rBx1aY — Mitchell Marner (@Marner93) November 3, 2019

Happy 11th Birthday Kade! All your friends on the team look forward to celebrating with you. I’m hearing it’s going to be quite the surprise. @Marner93 @MapleLeafs https://t.co/knidhCar7G — John Tavares (@91Tavares) November 3, 2019

The post has been shared and liked hundreds of thousands of times and additional messages have come in from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ben Stiller!

Happy 11th birthday, Kade! 🎈 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 4, 2019