MAPLE LEAFS WISH BOY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AFTER NO ONE COMES TO HIS PARTY

Happy Birthday Kade!

By Kool Mornings

Kade was all ready to celebrate his 11th birthday when no one showed up to his party.  The Newfoundland boy is a huge Leaf fan!

 

After seeing how upset Kade was when no one came to his party, his father posted a picture of Kade with his leaf’s jersey on- asking the Twitter-verse to please send birthday wishes to his son!

 

Within minutes Birthday love started coming in from around the world and even grabbed the attention of Toronto Maple Leafs players John Tavares and Mitch Marner who both wished Kade a Happy Birthday!  The leafs also mentioned that a surprise was coming his way…

 

The post has been shared and liked hundreds of thousands of times and additional messages have come in from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ben Stiller!

 

