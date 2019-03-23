March 23rd and 24th, 2019

#20 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#19 Breathin – Ariana Grande

#18 You Say – Lauren Daigle

#17 Body – Loud Luxury-Brando

#16 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson-Miley Cyrus

#15 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#14 With You – Tyler Shaw

#13 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#12 Broken – Lovelytheband

KOOL Cameo: We Belong Together – Mariah Carey

#11 Shallow – Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper

#10 Walk Me Home – Pink

#9 Eastside – Benny Blanco-Halsey-Khalid

#8 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#7 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#6 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#5 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#4 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding-Diplo

#3 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

Future Hit: Here With Me – Marshmello-Chvrches

#2 Happier – Marshmello-Bastille

#1 Without Me – Halsey