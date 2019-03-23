March 23rd and 24th, 2019
New music hits the countdown this week from Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid
#20 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#19 Breathin – Ariana Grande
#18 You Say – Lauren Daigle
#17 Body – Loud Luxury-Brando
#16 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson-Miley Cyrus
#15 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#14 With You – Tyler Shaw
ICYMI: My @TheJUNOAwards performance of #WithYou https://t.co/Dn1QE9hdMy 💛
— Tyler Shaw 葉銘恆 (@TylerShawMusic) March 21, 2019
#13 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#12 Broken – Lovelytheband
KOOL Cameo: We Belong Together – Mariah Carey
#11 Shallow – Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper
#10 Walk Me Home – Pink
#9 Eastside – Benny Blanco-Halsey-Khalid
#8 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
[Over 2 billion views but here it is in case you haven’t seen it:
]
#7 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#6 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#5 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#4 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding-Diplo
#3 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
Future Hit: Here With Me – Marshmello-Chvrches
#2 Happier – Marshmello-Bastille
#1 Without Me – Halsey