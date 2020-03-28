March 28 and 29, 2020

#20 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella

#19 Stupid – Tate McRae

#18 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski

#17 South of the Border – Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello

#16 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

#15 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#14 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

#13 The Man – Taylor Swift

#12 Rooting for You – Alessia Cara

KOOL Cameo – Don’t Stand So Close to Me – The Police

#11 Only Human – The Jonas Brothers

#10 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#9 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth

#7 Good As Hell – Lizzo

#6 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles

#4 Memories – Maroon 5

#3 Circles – Post Malone

Future Hit: My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd