March 30th and 31st, 2019

New Music from the Backstreet Boys

#20 Breathin – Ariana Grande

#19 You Say – Lauren Daigle

#18 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson-Miley Cyrus

#17 Body – Loud Luxury-Brando

#16 Sucker – Jonas Brothers


#15 Broken – Lovelytheband

#14 With You – Tyler Shaw

#13 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara


#12 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#11 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

Kool Cameo: You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

#10 Shallow – Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper

#9 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#8 Eastside – Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

#7 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#6 Walk Me Home – Pink

#5 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#4 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo


#3 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

Future Hit: No Place – Backstreet Boys

#2 Happier – Marshmello and Bastille

#1 Without Me – Halsey

 

