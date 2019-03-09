Listen Live

March 9th and 10th, 2019

Marshmello and Bastille fall from the Number One spot after a total of 5 weeks.

By Top 20

#20 You Say – Lauren Daigle

#19 This Feeling – Chainsmokers Feat. Kelsea Ballerini

#18 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#17 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#16 Walk Me Home – Pink

#15 Breathin – Ariana Grande

#14 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#13 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus

#12 With You – Tyler Shaw

Kool Cameo: Fallout – Marianas Trench

#11 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#10 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#9 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#8 Broken – Lovelytheband

#7 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#6 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#5 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#4 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#3 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

Blast from the Past: Bittersweet Symphony – Verve

#2 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#1 Without Me – Halsey

 

