March 9th and 10th, 2019
Marshmello and Bastille fall from the Number One spot after a total of 5 weeks.
#20 You Say – Lauren Daigle
#19 This Feeling – Chainsmokers Feat. Kelsea Ballerini
#18 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#17 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#16 Walk Me Home – Pink
#15 Breathin – Ariana Grande
#14 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#13 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
#12 With You – Tyler Shaw
Kool Cameo: Fallout – Marianas Trench
#11 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#10 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#9 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#8 Broken – Lovelytheband
#7 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#6 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#5 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
#4 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#3 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
Blast from the Past: Bittersweet Symphony – Verve
#2 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#1 Without Me – Halsey