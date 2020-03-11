Listen Live

March Break Local Fun for the Kids

And a little something for Mom & Dad too

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

MARCH BREAK EXTRAVAGANZA – BLUE MOUNTAIN – COLLINGWOOD

  • March 14th – 22nd
  • Toronto Maple Leafs pop up skating rink
  • Magic Show with Sawyer Bullock
  • Birds of Prey Shows
  • Live music
  • Click here for the full schedule

SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM – MINESING

March Break Day Camp at the Simcoe County Museum

  • March 16 – 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Register here
  • Daily from March 14th – 22nd, Celebrate the Simcoe County Museum’s 90th Birthday
  • Birthday celebrations include: games, treats, crafts and more
  • Daily from 10am – 4pm

WYE MARSH WILDLIFE CENTRE – MIDLAND

  • March Break activities daily from 14th – 22nd
  • Sugar Shack demos, daily 11am – 1pm
  • Birds of prey and reptile animal demos, daily at 1pm
  • Chickadee feeding
  • Click here for details

BARRIE COLTS MARCH BREAK HOCKEY CAMP – SADLON ARENA

KIDS GONE WILD FOR MARCH BREAK‘ – FRIDAY HARBOUR – INNISFIL

BARRIE SPRING GARDEN & HOME SHOW – BRADFORD GREENHOUSES GARDEN GALLERY

  • This one is for Mom & Dad
  • Saturday, March 14th from 10am – 5pm
  • Sunday, March 15th from 10am – 4pm
  • Free admission
  • Free parking
  • Home renos
  • Landscaping
  • Interior design

