March Break Local Fun for the Kids
And a little something for Mom & Dad too
MARCH BREAK EXTRAVAGANZA – BLUE MOUNTAIN – COLLINGWOOD
Only 5 more days until the March Break extravaganza begins 💥 Blue Mountain Village has a week filled with jam-packed activities for the whole family!
Download our app to check out the full march break schedule 🙌 https://t.co/lq7grznOyx #bluemountainvillage pic.twitter.com/Mi0PLQue4w
— Blue Mountain Village (@BlueMtnVillage) March 9, 2020
- March 14th – 22nd
- Toronto Maple Leafs pop up skating rink
- Magic Show with Sawyer Bullock
- Birds of Prey Shows
- Live music
- Click here for the full schedule
SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM – MINESING
- March 16 – 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Register here
- Daily from March 14th – 22nd, Celebrate the Simcoe County Museum’s 90th Birthday
- Birthday celebrations include: games, treats, crafts and more
- Daily from 10am – 4pm
WYE MARSH WILDLIFE CENTRE – MIDLAND
- March Break activities daily from 14th – 22nd
- Sugar Shack demos, daily 11am – 1pm
- Birds of prey and reptile animal demos, daily at 1pm
- Chickadee feeding
- Click here for details
BARRIE COLTS MARCH BREAK HOCKEY CAMP – SADLON ARENA
‘KIDS GONE WILD FOR MARCH BREAK‘ – FRIDAY HARBOUR – INNISFIL
BARRIE SPRING GARDEN & HOME SHOW – BRADFORD GREENHOUSES GARDEN GALLERY
- This one is for Mom & Dad
- Saturday, March 14th from 10am – 5pm
- Sunday, March 15th from 10am – 4pm
- Free admission
- Free parking
- Home renos
- Landscaping
- Interior design