Maria Kondo Is Releasing A Kid’s Book
Kid's get ready to clean!
If you’re a fan of Maria Kondo then you will be happy to hear that she will be stepping into your kid’s life too.
The organizer announced on social media that she will be releasing a children’s story book on November 5th. The picture book, titled “Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship.”
There is an organizational theme to the story. The book follows the story of two very different friends: Kiki, who is a collector, and Jax, a sorter.
Marie Kondo’s began super popular earlier this year by the Netflix’s series “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” in which she helped several families to organize their homes.
You can pre-order the book now if you’d like.