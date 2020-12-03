Mariah Carey Has Launched Her Own Cookies!

The undisputed Queen of Christmas is gifting us with an additional treat this year, besides her sweet holiday music, which by the way she’ll be performing during her Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which premieres Friday, December 4. Mariah’s added a sweet treat into the mix to ensure her full-fledged holiday domination.

In collaboration with restaurateur Robert Earl, Mimi’s created a delivery-only brand of cookies that come in a small variety of flavors.

Mariah’s Cookies come in Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, and as for those seasonal seasonings, there’s White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Gingerbread.

.@MariahsCookies officially launches Friday! There will be a variety of flavors to try. Ordering will be available through most third party apps including Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, UberEats and Seamless. It initially launches in major US cities but will expand through 2021. pic.twitter.com/sfKNQTIv1W — Mariah Trends (Fan Page) (@MariahTrends) December 1, 2020

You can get your hands on Mariah’s Cookies as of Friday!