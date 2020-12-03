Listen Live

Mariah Carey Has Launched Her Own Cookies!

All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Cookies!

By Dirt/Divas

The undisputed Queen of Christmas is gifting us with an additional treat this year, besides her sweet holiday music, which by the way she’ll be performing during her Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which premieres Friday, December 4. Mariah’s added a sweet treat into the mix to ensure her full-fledged holiday domination.

 

In collaboration with restaurateur Robert Earl, Mimi’s created a delivery-only brand of cookies that come in a small variety of flavors.

Mariah’s Cookies come in Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, and as for those seasonal seasonings, there’s White Chocolate Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Gingerbread.

 

You can get your hands on Mariah’s Cookies as of Friday!

