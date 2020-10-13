Listen Live

Mariah Carey Hints At Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Christmas Collaboration!

OMG!

By Dirt/Divas

The Christmas queen herself posted a pic on social of three director’s chairs with initials on each reading “AG”, “MC” and “JH.”

 

Most people are guessing there’s something in the works with Grande and Hudson, though it’s just speculation.

 

And is it a single? An album? A movie? Carey hasn’t released a holiday album since 2010’s Merry Christmas II You and the iconic Merry Christmas in 1994.

 

Basically, this is pretty huge, whatever this is…

Related posts

Are Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds Reuniting For New Film?

Justin Bieber & Crocs Team Up For New Collection!

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Drops Trailer For ‘Volume 2,’ Teasing Six New Episodes