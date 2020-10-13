Mariah Carey Hints At Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Christmas Collaboration!

The Christmas queen herself posted a pic on social of three director’s chairs with initials on each reading “AG”, “MC” and “JH.”

Most people are guessing there’s something in the works with Grande and Hudson, though it’s just speculation.

And is it a single? An album? A movie? Carey hasn’t released a holiday album since 2010’s Merry Christmas II You and the iconic Merry Christmas in 1994.

Basically, this is pretty huge, whatever this is…