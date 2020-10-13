Mariah Carey Hints At Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Christmas Collaboration!
OMG!
The Christmas queen herself posted a pic on social of three director’s chairs with initials on each reading “AG”, “MC” and “JH.”
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 9, 2020
Most people are guessing there’s something in the works with Grande and Hudson, though it’s just speculation.
And is it a single? An album? A movie? Carey hasn’t released a holiday album since 2010’s Merry Christmas II You and the iconic Merry Christmas in 1994.
Basically, this is pretty huge, whatever this is…