Mariah Carey Is Going To Get The Icon Award At The Billboard Music Awards!

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be handed out on May 1st and is hosted by Kelly Clarkson! And It’s Mariah Carey that will receive this year’s icon award!

18 number one singles. 6 number one albums. And a whopping 79 total weeks atop the Hot 100. I had every album, except for Glitter!

Mimi will be presented with the Icon Award during the ceremony next month in Las Vegas, where she will also perform live. Previous Icon recipients include Janet Jackson, Prince and Celine Dion.

Let’s throw back!