Mariah Carey Is Releasing A New Album “Rarities”

Here's hoping for a few unreleased 90s tracks!

By Dirt/Divas

Mariah has been running a #MC30 campaign celebrating 30 years since her debut album release and it looks like we’re getting more music from Mariah!

 

According to Variety, Mariah Carey will release a two-disc called “The Rarities” on Oct. 2, a “collection of personal favourites from her vault …”

The album will include a full disc of never-before-released audio from “Live at the Tokyo Dome,” Carey’s first concert performance in Japan, from her 1996 Daydream World Tour.

