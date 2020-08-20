Mariah Carey Is Releasing A New Album “Rarities”

Mariah has been running a #MC30 campaign celebrating 30 years since her debut album release and it looks like we’re getting more music from Mariah!

According to Variety, Mariah Carey will release a two-disc called “The Rarities” on Oct. 2, a “collection of personal favourites from her vault …”

The album will include a full disc of never-before-released audio from “Live at the Tokyo Dome,” Carey’s first concert performance in Japan, from her 1996 Daydream World Tour.