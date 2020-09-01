Mariah Carey Is Spreading Some Holiday Cheer With A Christmas Special! 

Earlier this summer it was revealed that Carey would be releasing her very first memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey which is coming September 29th.

Then, she said there is new music coming, a compilation of her farourite hits, Rarities due out October 2nd.

And now, the Queen of Christmas is gifting us with her own Christmas special on Apple TV+ this holiday season!

On Monday it was confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter that Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is in the works.

It’s said to be a mix of music, dancing, and animation “driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

There will be celebrity guests, performances of all your favourite Mariah Holiday tunes including, All I Want For Christmas Is You!