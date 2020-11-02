Mariah Carey Officially Launched the Holiday Season

Mariah Carey has become the Queen of Christmas thanks to her anthem, ” All I Want for Christmas is You.” So it’s only fitting that Mariah be the one to give us the green light to play Holiday hits.

She did the same thing on Nov. 1st of 2019 too!

Halloween is over. It’s time for Mariah Carey to make our wish come truUUue. 🎄🎅 (🎥: @MariahCarey) pic.twitter.com/B74Ina4GQW — E! News (@enews) November 1, 2020

There’s even a new version of the music video for the epic Holiday hit.