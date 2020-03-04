Mariah Carey Rescheduled Concert Do To Coronavirus Fears

Mariah Carey is the latest artist to cancel gigs because of coronavirus, the show has been rescheduled for November!

Carey was due to appear in Hawaii next week but blamed ‘international travel restrictions’ for pushing the concert back to November – despite no confirmed cases in the US Pacific island state.

Writing on Instagram, Carey said: ‘Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November.

Mariah isn’t the only artist to cancel shows, Khalid, Korean pop group BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne have also cancelled dates in Asia.