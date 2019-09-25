Mariah Carey Reveals Plans for 25th Anniversary of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

It’s been 25 years since Mariah Carey first gave us the gift of Christmas music, and nothing has ever been the same. Her Merry Christmas album arrived on September 24, 1994 and features the modern classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

It’s one of the 15 biggest-selling singles of all time in any season, and is of course the most successful Christmas song by any female artist ever. It’s the stuff movies are made of, literally, and one of the most enduring songs of all time.

Now on the 25th anniversary, Carey has revealed plans for a deluxe celebration of her first Christmas album.

Mariah took to instagram to announce that on Nov. 1st, she is releasing a 2 disc CD Deluxe Anniversary addition of “Merry Christmas.”

Starting in November, Mariah will play 5 special All I Want For Christmas Is You Las Vegas shows, taking up residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.