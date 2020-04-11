Mariah Carey Sings “Hero” For First Responders!

Carey did an incredible at-home performance of her 1993 hit!

Prior to the anthem, she acknowledges first responders and offers a little hope with her hit!

In part of her message, she says;

“We are united in this effort and in this moment,” she declared. “I want to take this time to acknowledge and honour the sacrifices of those who work every day taking care of their communities,” she continued, calling them, “the heroes who are making our daily lives possible.”

Carey performed the condensed version of her hit song with help from long-time musical director Daniel Moore on the piano.