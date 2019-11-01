Listen Live

Mariah Carey Went From Halloween to Christmas Last Night

The Queen of Christmas has launched the season

By Darryl on the Drive

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey had fun with Halloween yesterday. Dressed as an 80’s band!

The Queen of Christmas made an immediate transition at midnight last night, from Halloween to Christmas.

This year, “All I Want for Christmas is You” is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“All I Want for Christmas” has generated $60 million in royalties, it’s the 12 best-selling single of all time and the best-selling Christmas song. Mariah Carey will celebrate with concerts in Las Vegas and select US Cities.

Gotta give her some credit, Mariah’s been having some fun with the whole thing, being careful not to rush into Christmas.

