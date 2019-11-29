Mariah Carey’s holiday classic ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ has broken three Guinness World Records!
She is queen of Christmas!
This is the season for Mariah Carey to shine bright like a star on a Christmas tree! Mariah has broken a few more records!
- Highest-charting holiday (Christmas / New Year) song on the US Hot 100 by a solo artist.
- Most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female) – over 10.8 million streams last December.
- Most weeks in the UK singles Top 10 Chart for a Christmas song.
Mariah’s accomplishments will be included in the Guiness World Records 2020 Edition book. Mariah was honoured during her Christmas show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas. According to Billboard, “The 2019 All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour runs in Las Vegas through Nov. 30 before heading to the East Coast for dates in Atlantic City, Washington D.C., Boston, New York and more.”