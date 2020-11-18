Mariah Carey’s Releasing Her “Magical Christmas Special” Next Month

One of the most successful female voice in music history, Mariah Carey is inviting her friends to celebrate Christmas.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer has joined forces with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris for “Mariah’s Magical Christmas!”

The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!” also features Carey performing with Grande and Hudson, and will be released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms on Dec. 4.