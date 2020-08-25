Mario & Luigi on the Streets of NYC
Bringing Mario Kart to life and reactions were priceless
Caleb Simpson and his friend Irving Salazar put on costumes and for a day became Nintendo characters, Mario and Luigi.
They carefully planned a trip through NYC’s most well known tourist areas; Central Park, Washington Square Park and Times Square while driving electric go-carts at slow speed.
Why?
I knew you’d ask, the two said the prank was simply to make people laugh, smile and brighten their day.
Good enough for us!