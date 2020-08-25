Listen Live

Mario & Luigi on the Streets of NYC

Bringing Mario Kart to life and reactions were priceless

By Darryl on the Drive

Caleb Simpson and his friend Irving Salazar put on costumes and for a day became Nintendo characters, Mario and Luigi.

They carefully planned a trip through NYC’s most well known tourist areas; Central Park, Washington Square Park and Times Square while driving electric go-carts at slow speed.

Why?

I knew you’d ask, the two said the prank was simply to make people laugh, smile and brighten their day.

Good enough for us!

Related posts

KFC Dropping “Finger Lickin’ Good” Slogan

LEGO Dots – This Summer’s Must Have for Kids

It’s ‘Burgers to Beat MS Day’ at A & W Locations