Marion Ramsey Of Police Academy Has Died

Marion died on Thursday at her home in Los Angeles at the age of 73 after falling ill, but her exact cause of death has not been determined.

Marion had a long career that included a roll in “Hello Dolly.” 1984 brought about the role that would mark Ramsey’s career success. With the first “Police Academy,” Ramsey found a film franchise that would see her through the 1980s. She continued to act in the movies through the sixth installment in 1989, “Police Academy 6: City Under Siege.”

Ramsey also made appearances in “Beverly Hills 90210,” and “MacGyver.” Marion was also the voice of D.I. Holler in the animated “The Addams Family” from 1992 to 1993.