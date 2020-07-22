Maroon 5 Will Release A New Song! “Nobody’s Love” FRIDAY!

Last year the band released “Memories,” another huge hit! The next single comes out this Friday, July 24th!

Ready for our listening pleasure on Friday, July 24 at 12 AM ET, the band teased the upcoming track with a mysteriously, vivid and colourful image of a woman looking at the ocean.

The single comes on the heels of Maroon 5’s announcement to reroute their North American due to COVID-19. The tour will begin on July 15th, 2021. The band is preparing their seventh studio album, but there has been no release date yet.