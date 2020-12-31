Mary Ann On ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Actress Dawn Wells Has Died

Wells’ publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to media outlets, that the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ passed away on Wednesday.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her home state in the Miss America pageant in 1959.

That opened the door for her to start a career in Hollywood where she appeared in a multitude of television shows, including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick,” “Bonanza,” “The Joey Bishop Show” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

Wells starred in more than 150 TV shows, seven motion pictures including “Winterhawk” (which she also narrated), and more than 60 productions on and off-Broadway.

“Gilligan’s Island,” ran from 1964-1967.