Mary-Kate Olsen Officially Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy As Courts Reopen

Hope they had a prenup

By Dirt/Divas

New York Courts reopened Monday to new cases following coronavirus closures and Mary-Kate was first in line to officially file for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy.

 

Mary-Kate had previously tried to leave Sarkozy, but was unable as the courts were shutdown to non-emergency cases.

 

Mary-Kate claims that Sarkozy ended their lease to their shared apartment in New York, leaving the former child star looking for a place to live during this pandemic…

 

Sarkozy is the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

