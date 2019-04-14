MARY KAY ASH CHARITABLE FOUNDATION Event With Buffalo Wild Wings

Ready to combine some fantastic FOOD, FASHION & FUN, all in the name of a great cause?

Your Local Team of Mary Kay Consultants will be hosting an afternoon of just that this upcoming Sunday April 14th. Buffalo Wild Wing is know for it’s Amazing Selection of Tossed to Perfection Wings, team that up with a MEGA RAFFLE TABLE, awesome Door Prizes and the endearing cause of supporting the MARY KAY ASH CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, who’s passions are: THE LOOK GOOD FEEL BETTER PROGRAM locally @ the RVH and to another 120 Hospital across Canada! We’ll also be raising FUNDS & AWARENESS for our LOCAL WOMEN’S SHELTER, and the outreach funding supports these vital programs Canada wide…

To add some HEAT to your ‘wings’, we”ll be LIVE AUCTIONING GORGEOUS NEW HANDBAGS, including COACH & other designers…

Bring your community spirit, appetite for FOOD, FASHION & FUN and join your friends at BUFFALO WILD WING @ PARK PLACE, Sunday April 14th from NOON to 4:00 PM.

Advance Tickets for the DOOR PRIZES are available by contacting:

Christine Ransom 705 790 1817 christineransom@rogers.com

Leslie Hodgson 705 241 8455 lesdarlene@gmail.com

& also available @ the DOOR!

Show your community you care – see you there!