Listen Live

Maskalike – Puts Your Own Face on a Mask

It's a perfect #KoolSummerSelfie mask

By Darryl on the Drive

We’re experiencing a major lack of smiles as we wear masks in all public places.

Maskalike, created by California-based visual artist Danielle Baskin, (no, she isn’t related to Carole Baskin) prints images onto face masks, resulting in a seamless smiling mask.

This would allow you to pose for a #KoolSummerSelfie while still wearing a mask.

I was carded at the LCBO last weekend because the cashier couldn’t see my face, which I enjoyed. The mask makes me look young?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wearing my second face. #maskalike #selfiemask

A post shared by Maskalike (@selfiemasks) on

s

Related posts

French Bulldog Enjoys Paw-fect Spa Day

It’s Happening Again, What Colour Are These Flip Flops?

Wye Marsh is Offering Camp @ Home Kits