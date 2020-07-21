Maskalike – Puts Your Own Face on a Mask
It's a perfect #KoolSummerSelfie mask
We’re experiencing a major lack of smiles as we wear masks in all public places.
Maskalike, created by California-based visual artist Danielle Baskin, (no, she isn’t related to Carole Baskin) prints images onto face masks, resulting in a seamless smiling mask.
Hi, everyone! Wanted to show you more of our masks. 👄👃🏼👃🏾👃🏿😷 A little bit more about me—I started this project back in February, and kept trying to iterate and improve them! We’re just finalizing production details, so go ahead and join the waitlist at maskalike.com if you’d like to order one and we’ll email you when we’re accepting orders. ☺️ #maskalike #selfiemasks
This would allow you to pose for a #KoolSummerSelfie while still wearing a mask.
When I go outside I put on my second face. 👃👄 pic.twitter.com/ys5pisuY1A
— Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) June 12, 2020
I was carded at the LCBO last weekend because the cashier couldn’t see my face, which I enjoyed. The mask makes me look young?
