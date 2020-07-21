Maskalike – Puts Your Own Face on a Mask

We’re experiencing a major lack of smiles as we wear masks in all public places.

Maskalike, created by California-based visual artist Danielle Baskin, (no, she isn’t related to Carole Baskin) prints images onto face masks, resulting in a seamless smiling mask.

This would allow you to pose for a #KoolSummerSelfie while still wearing a mask.

When I go outside I put on my second face. 👃👄 pic.twitter.com/ys5pisuY1A — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) June 12, 2020

I was carded at the LCBO last weekend because the cashier couldn’t see my face, which I enjoyed. The mask makes me look young?

View this post on Instagram Wearing my second face. #maskalike #selfiemask A post shared by Maskalike (@selfiemasks) on Jun 16, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT

s