Maskne Is Now A Problem. Masks Are Causing People’s Faces To Breakout!

“Maskne“, or acne you get from wearing a face mask, is apparently affecting a lot of people.

Dermatologists say you can prevent it by regularly washing your mask, and washing your face before and after you wear one.



It’s another side effect to this pandemic…The new phrase — which combines the words “mask” and “acne” — has recently sprung up all over social media as people suffering from the new kind of blemish are venting their woes about the skin care snafu.