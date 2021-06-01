Massey Hall To Reopen In November! 

It’s been three years since Massey Hall closed its doors for a massive renovation and now it’s time to raise the curtains!

The building closed in 2018, prior to the pandemic for a major reno to the 127-year old venue.

Pending the pandemic, Massey Hall will be back with 40 shows already scheduled starting in November.

Some of the shows on the schedule include Andy Kim who will bring his annual special-guest-filled Christmas variety show back on December 8.

Some other Canadian highlights include; Jann Arden, City & Colour, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Tanya Tagaq, Cowboy Junkies, Mavis Staples, Bruce Cockburn, Donovan Woods, Sarah Harmer, and more.

