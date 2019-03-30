Massive Contents Sale
Massive Contents Sale – South West Barrie
Saturday March 30th from 9am to 1pm.
Getting ready to downsize and have a lot of things that I will be selling. If you are coming for furniture be prepared to move it yourself and some of it is heavy. I take great care of my stuff and everything is in great condition.
All offers will be considered:
Office furniture – looking to establish a home office?
• Solid cherrywood credenza, bookshelf, 2 smaller cherrywood cabinets and desk
• Green credenza and whiteboard
• Meeting room chairs
• Office desk chairs
• Filing cabinets
• White boards – some are in better condition than others
Household Furniture
• Wood sleigh bed bedframe – this piece is beautiful
• Outdoor propane fireplace
• Patio table and 4 chairs
• Large dining room table – 6×44” but extends to fit 10-12 people
• Large 36” double door with bottom freezer Samsung Fridge
Clothing
• Women’s Plus Sized Clothing – XL, 1X, 2X – many name brand pieces – Jones New York, Michael Kors Kate Spade – these items will be priced to value
o For no name stuff there will also be a:
§ 10 for $50 table
§ 5 for $30 table
• Women’s shoes – Size 9, at least 4 are Michael Kors
• Some men’s clothes
Automotive and House Maintenance
• Set of 5 – 17” Jeep Wrangler Tires – Goodyear, brand new
• Toro Power Clear 720E – Electric Start Snowblower – price on this is $400 firm
Other
• Punching bag – the small one that bounces around
• Shoe racks
• Building materials – cement board
• Cherrywood furnishings
• Futon
• Tables and chairs – household
• Organizers
• File holders
• Artwork
• Odds and ends that can be used for school or office
• Cables and cords
And then a bunch of other, small misc. stuff.
This will be inside my home – please message me if you plan to attend. courtney@thepurposecompany.ca