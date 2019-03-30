Massive Contents Sale – South West Barrie

Saturday March 30th from 9am to 1pm.

Getting ready to downsize and have a lot of things that I will be selling. If you are coming for furniture be prepared to move it yourself and some of it is heavy. I take great care of my stuff and everything is in great condition.

All offers will be considered:

Office furniture – looking to establish a home office?

• Solid cherrywood credenza, bookshelf, 2 smaller cherrywood cabinets and desk

• Green credenza and whiteboard

• Meeting room chairs

• Office desk chairs

• Filing cabinets

• White boards – some are in better condition than others

Household Furniture

• Wood sleigh bed bedframe – this piece is beautiful

• Outdoor propane fireplace

• Patio table and 4 chairs

• Large dining room table – 6×44” but extends to fit 10-12 people

• Large 36” double door with bottom freezer Samsung Fridge

Clothing

• Women’s Plus Sized Clothing – XL, 1X, 2X – many name brand pieces – Jones New York, Michael Kors Kate Spade – these items will be priced to value

o For no name stuff there will also be a:

§ 10 for $50 table

§ 5 for $30 table

• Women’s shoes – Size 9, at least 4 are Michael Kors

• Some men’s clothes

Automotive and House Maintenance

• Set of 5 – 17” Jeep Wrangler Tires – Goodyear, brand new

• Toro Power Clear 720E – Electric Start Snowblower – price on this is $400 firm

Other

• Punching bag – the small one that bounces around

• Shoe racks

• Building materials – cement board

• Cherrywood furnishings

• Futon

• Tables and chairs – household

• Organizers

• File holders

• Artwork

• Odds and ends that can be used for school or office

• Cables and cords

And then a bunch of other, small misc. stuff.

This will be inside my home – please message me if you plan to attend. courtney@thepurposecompany.ca