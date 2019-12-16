Listen Live

‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Will Debut On The Same Day!

Keanu Reeves Day?

By Dirt/Divas

The announcement was made that both movies will be released May 21st, 2021!

Jon Wick 4 was previously announced for May 21st of 2021 but when the other studio announced that Matrix 4 would be released the same day, the internet lost its mind calling it “Keanu Reeves Day?”

Perhaps this will be an opportunity for a double bill? Currently there is no indication that Warner Bros and Lionsgate, two competing studios will release the movies together as a double feature.

 

