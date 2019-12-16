‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Will Debut On The Same Day!
Keanu Reeves Day?
The announcement was made that both movies will be released May 21st, 2021!
Jon Wick 4 was previously announced for May 21st of 2021 but when the other studio announced that Matrix 4 would be released the same day, the internet lost its mind calling it “Keanu Reeves Day?”
Perhaps this will be an opportunity for a double bill? Currently there is no indication that Warner Bros and Lionsgate, two competing studios will release the movies together as a double feature.
Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are coming out the same day. Double the Keanu 🌚 pic.twitter.com/2BVrDg8rK0
— John | Lover of Movies (@johne1998) December 11, 2019