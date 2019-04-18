Matt And Ross Duffer Go To Court To Defend Their Show Stranger Things!

Matt and Ross Duffer are off to court to defend themselves and their show Stranger Things. They will appear in court on May 6th where the plaintiff Charlie Kessler claims the he was the one who pitched the concept of the show to the Duffer Brothers at a Tribeca Film Festival party in New York four years before the show even started!

The Duffers still insist the lawsuit is “completely meritless,” but the judge overseeing the case has ruled they failed to produce independent evidence to support their argument.

Mean while, Netflix are standing by the Duffer brothers as the Stranger Things gets ready for season 3- being released in July!