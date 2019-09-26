Mattel Just Launched A Gender-Inclusive Doll Line

The new gender-inclusive dolls are called Creatable World and the dolls have different hair, clothes and accessory options.

In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome Shop now: https://t.co/UyaYXb0BYf pic.twitter.com/k2tnPDCCiM — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

Creatable World gives children the opportunity to create their own characters. With many wardrobe options, kids will have the opportunity to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

According to Mattel, the doll line consists of six different doll kits that are available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and multiple styling opportunities.

Mattel said the product has a suggested retail price of $30 and can be purchased online including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

