Listen Live

Mattel Just Launched A Gender-Inclusive Doll Line

Mattel, the creator of Barbie is launching a line of dolls that is aimed to break gender barriers.

By Kool Parents

The new gender-inclusive dolls are called Creatable World and the dolls have different hair, clothes and accessory options.

Creatable World gives children the opportunity to create their own characters. With many wardrobe options, kids will have the opportunity to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

According to Mattel, the doll line consists of six different doll kits that are available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and multiple styling opportunities.

Mattel said the product has a suggested retail price of $30 and can be purchased online including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Check out the full collection here

Related posts

How Parents Punish their kids. Then vs Now!

Lots Of Babies Expected To Be Born On Thursday!

THE TOP TEN THINGS YOUR KIDS SAY THAT DRIVE YOU CRAZY