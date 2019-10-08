Mattel Launches- Judge Barbie To Encourage Girls To Explore Different Careers!
Great idea!
The brand wants youngsters to explore different industries such as the legal field which lacks female employees. Mattel’s decision comes after it chose a judge as its Career of the Year when they discovered that only 33% of sitting US state judges are women.
To reflect young girls, Judge Barbie comes in a number of different skin tones and hairstyles. As part of her job description, she also comes with a customary black robe and a lacy collar that looks very similar to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s.
On the website, Mattel wrote it hopes to ‘inspire girls to imagine everything they can become – like protecting the rights of others and ruling on legal cases.
