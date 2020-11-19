Listen Live

Mattel Releases New Line Of ‘Extra’ Barbie Dolls

They are dolls with diverse body types and skin tones

Mattel says the new line of Barbie dolls on sale this week reflects the consumers, no matter their race, size, or style reports the New York Post.

 

The classic Barbie made her debut in 1959, and while at the time every little girl wanted one, parents and feminists have long criticized Barbie’s original shape. 

Now, the more inclusive Barbie Extra collection has five different dolls that are being sold at select stores and online and are curvier than the typical version, while others represent different races.  The dolls were released on November 16th with many already selling out. 

