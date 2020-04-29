Listen Live

Mattel Unveils ‘Thank You Heroes’ Toys

Collectible Toys Honouring Frontline Workers

By Kool Parents

Mattel is honouring essential service workers fighting COVID-19 with a special edition line of action figures for its Little People Brand.

The #ThankYouHeros Toys include 16 different action figures that include doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, delivery drivers and grocery store employees.

 

Plus net proceeds from the toys will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, which supports first responder health care workers fighting the pandemic.

 

Mattel also announced that beginning Wednesday and running through May 31, $15 from every online purchase of a toy from the #ThankYouHeroes collection will be donated by the company to The Entertainment Industry Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to providing essential supplies, equipment and resources for frontline health care workers and their families.

The offer is open to US residents.

More

Related posts

Mom’s Kool Kitchen

The Toughest Questions Parents Get From Their Kids

Your Kids Can Call Disney’s Bedtime Hotline