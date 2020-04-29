Mattel Unveils ‘Thank You Heroes’ Toys

Mattel is honouring essential service workers fighting COVID-19 with a special edition line of action figures for its Little People Brand.

The #ThankYouHeros Toys include 16 different action figures that include doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, delivery drivers and grocery store employees.

Play it Forward👨🏽‍⚕️👮🏼‍♀️👨🏻‍🚒 How awesome is this new line from @Mattel thanking our heroes working to keep us all safe⁉️

Part of the proceeds go to #FirstRespondersFirst to get more equipment for those on the frontlines #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/IBK5jBo86N — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) April 29, 2020

Plus net proceeds from the toys will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, which supports first responder health care workers fighting the pandemic.

Mattel also announced that beginning Wednesday and running through May 31, $15 from every online purchase of a toy from the #ThankYouHeroes collection will be donated by the company to The Entertainment Industry Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to providing essential supplies, equipment and resources for frontline health care workers and their families.

The offer is open to US residents.

More