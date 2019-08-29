Matthew McConaughey Is Going Into Teaching!

McConaughey is going back to school and will join the University of Texas as a professor this Fall and will be teaching Radio-Television-film studies.

McConaughey has been a guest professor since 2015 and developed a Script to Screen film production class since then that is now part of their curriculum.

The university says McConaughey is respected for his “willingness to work with students beyond the classroom.”

McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He’s appeared in more than 50 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.