Matthew Perry Fires Back At Fans Who Have Been Bashing Him Online

Matthew Perry has been criticized lately on his appearance with people taking to social media complaining about Chandler being disheveled!

Perry was photographed in New York wearing sweatpants, and a navy t-shirt with noticeable stains on it.

And also people taking notice of his fingernails, calling them gross and too long…

But Matthew appears to be rolling with the punches firing back on social

“I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right?” he posted on Friday. “I mean it says man right in the word.”

Matthew has had a rough year to say the least having suffered a gastrointestinal perforation that left him hospitalized and bedridden for three months…