Max Wright, Who Played The Dad On Alf, Has Died

The actor played Willie Tanner on the hit 80’s sitcom and also had roles on Cheers and Norm. Wright also appeared in early episodes of another hit sitcom, Friends, as the manager of the Central Perk coffee shop.

Alf ran from 1986 to 1990.

The website reports Wright was diagnosed with with lymphoma in 1995, but had been in remission for a long time.

He often stated in interviews he was glad when ALF ended, because he hated the show – about a family which adopted an alien.